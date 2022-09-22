NewsLocalCypriot ambassador presents credentials to Vladimir Putin

Cypriot ambassador presents credentials to Vladimir Putin

puzzle with the national flag of cyprus and russia . concept

The Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the Russian Federation, Kypros Giorgallis, presented his credentials to Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said in an announcement.

During his speech to the Ambassadors Designate, President Putin referred to the relations between Russia and Cyprus “and their cultural and spiritual ties.”

“The Russian Federation has been and continues to be in favour of a comprehensive, just and viable settlement of the Cyprus problem on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions,” Putin said.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
