Cypriot ‘Amalgamation Choir’ to perform in London in King Charles’s presence

‘Amalgamation Choir,’ an all-female choir from Cyprus, has been selected to perform during a service to mark Commonwealth Day 2023 at London’s Westminster Abbey.

The service, scheduled to take place on March 13, will be attended by King Charles, accompanied by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

‘Amalgamation Choir’ is a spin-off of a vocalist workshop organised in Cyprus in 2014 and 2015 by Vasiliki Anastasiou, who is the choir’s conductor.

It is a group of voices that performs ‘a cappella’ original compositions with traditional music influences as well as re-arranged songs from the Mediterranean and the Balkans.

“Our priority is to promote the uniqueness of our culture through the female voice. By singing with the tone colours native to the land that raised us, we aim to take those who will listen to us, on a mental journey to Cyprus,” Anastasiou said.

The Commonwealth Day theme for 2023 is ‘Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future’.

King Charles will deliver the Commonwealth Day Message from the Great Pulpit and the service will include the selected musical performances from across Commonwealth countries, including Cyprus.

The service will be broadcasted live by the BBC: