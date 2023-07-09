Cybersecurity: protection and security of internet users

Cybersecurity is an issue that concerns us all, as our digital lives become more and more important every day. We all use the Internet to communicate, buy products, conduct banking transactions, and share personal information. However, there are people with malicious intentions who try to exploit this dependence on technology.

On this important issue, after cyber-attacks on academic and government departments is also a major issue in Cyprus at this time, Internet Security and Digital Transformation Officer, Panayiotis Eugeniou, particularly points out that it is important to be aware of the risks and take precautionary measures to protect ourselves.

Some of the most important things to keep in mind, he explains, are those related to our data, email, and malicious software.

“Our personal information, such as our banking information, passwords, and personal files, are valuable to malicious users,” Eugeniou says. “We need to be careful about what data we share online and use strong passwords that include combinations of letters, numbers, and symbols.

To protect ourselves from these threats, there are some basic measures we can take, the expert on these issues stresses. In particular, use strong passwords and change them regularly, he says, update our software and programs to avoid security problems, keep an eye on our emails and avoid disclosing personal information or clicking on suspicious links, avoid downloading files from unknown sources and installing software of dubious origin, and be wary of offers that seem too good to be true.”