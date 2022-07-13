Cyber crime police receive complaints abour “sextortion”

The Cyber crime police have recently received several complaints about people who have been the victims of online sexual blackmail, known as “sextortion.”

Specifically, undentified persons create fake accounts on social media, usually pretending to be young women. Then they approach men urging them to have a video call during which they will both be naked. Then the victims receive backmailing messages by the alleged girls asking for money so that they will not release the video called they taped while the victim had no idea.