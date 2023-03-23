Customs officers in Cyprus confiscate large quantities of illegal tobacco products

Larnaca airport police have arrested three Turkish Cypriot origin men for attempting to illegally export a large quantity of tobacco products to the UK, the Customs and Excise Department said in a statement on Thursday.

Specifically, airport customs officers on Sunday confiscated a total of 90,050 grams of the brands of Amber Leaf and Old Holborn rolling tobacco as well as 64 cartons of Benson & Hedges and Rothmans cigarettes in the suspects’ luggage. They were due to depart for the United Kingdom.

The packs did not carry the legally required smoking harm markings or any safety features and the unique traceability identification code, the announcement also said.

The total customs duty due on the confiscated tobacco products amounts to €19,476.

Moreover, on Monday customs officers at Ayios Dometios crossing point in Nicosia confiscated 36 cartons of cigarettes, 1,400 grams of rolling tobacco and 1 carton of herbal cigarettes of various brands.

They were in the possession of a Cypriot nationality man who had entered crossed to the free areas of the Republic of Cyprus from the occupied territories in his car.

Again, the packs did not bear the legally required smoking harm markings, safety features and unique traceability identification code.

The man was also arrested and remanded in custody pending a trial.