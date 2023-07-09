NewsLocalCustoms: 4 euros per liter fine for people getting petrol from occupied...

Customs: 4 euros per liter fine for people getting petrol from occupied areas

Checkpoint Ayios Dometios
Checkpoint Ayios Dometios

Commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, and taxis have been targeted by the Customs Department at the checkpoints, regarding the supply of fuel.

Speaking to the state broadcaster, Customs Department spokesman George Constantinou clarified that the aim is not to fine individuals, but those who transport fuel from the occupied territories to the free areas for commercial purposes.

He stressed that the same applies to Turkish Cypriots.

Mr. Constantinou also said that checks on private vehicles are carried out in case there are reasonable suspicions or information that a particular private individual passes through the crossing points daily to obtain fuel.

According to the Customs Department spokesperson, the check is carried out by measuring the fuel gauge at the vehicle’s entry and exit.

The fine imposed amounts to four euros per liter.

By gavriella
Previous article
Mainly fine on Sunday; possibility of isolated showers
Next article
IAEA chief says ‘absolutely logical’ Japan’s Fukushima water release draws interest

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros