Customs: 4 euros per liter fine for people getting petrol from occupied areas

Commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, and taxis have been targeted by the Customs Department at the checkpoints, regarding the supply of fuel.

Speaking to the state broadcaster, Customs Department spokesman George Constantinou clarified that the aim is not to fine individuals, but those who transport fuel from the occupied territories to the free areas for commercial purposes.

He stressed that the same applies to Turkish Cypriots.

Mr. Constantinou also said that checks on private vehicles are carried out in case there are reasonable suspicions or information that a particular private individual passes through the crossing points daily to obtain fuel.

According to the Customs Department spokesperson, the check is carried out by measuring the fuel gauge at the vehicle’s entry and exit.

The fine imposed amounts to four euros per liter.