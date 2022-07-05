Curruca deserti now on Cyprus’ Systematic List of Rare Birds (PHOTOS)

The Rare Birds of Cyprus Committee has confirmed that after the Akrotiri Environmental Education Centre recorded in April last year the presence of Curruca deserti in Cyprus this species is now on the Systematic List.

This is the first time Curruca deserti has been recorded in Cyprus. It is not a migratory species and has an extremely large range.

The population trend appears to be stable, and hence the species does not approach the thresholds for Vulnerable under the population trend criterion.

The population size has not been quantified, but it is not believed to approach the thresholds for Vulnerable under the population size criterion.