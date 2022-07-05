NewsLocalCurruca deserti now on Cyprus' Systematic List of Rare Birds (PHOTOS)

Curruca deserti now on Cyprus’ Systematic List of Rare Birds (PHOTOS)

Rare Bird
Rare Bird

The Rare Birds of Cyprus Committee has confirmed that after the Akrotiri Environmental Education Centre recorded in April last year the presence of Curruca deserti in Cyprus this species is now on the Systematic List.

This is the first time Curruca deserti has been recorded in Cyprus. It is not a migratory species and  has an extremely large range.

The population trend appears to be stable, and hence the species does not approach the thresholds for Vulnerable under the population trend criterion.

The population size has not been quantified, but it is not believed to approach the thresholds for Vulnerable under the population size criterion.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePresident meets unions to finalise deal on setting minimum wage in Cyprus
Next articleNorwegian oil and gas workers start strike, cutting output

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros