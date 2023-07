‘Silver Spirit,’ a Bahamas-flagged cruise ship carrying 570 passengers and 410 crew, docked in Paphos on Monday morning.

The ship sailed from the Greek island of Rhodes, with passengers from the US, Britain, Australia, Turkey and Israel on board.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the passengers spent the morning visiting archaeological sites, monasteries and other landmarks.

‘Silver Spirit’ will embark to Israel at 5 pm on Monday.