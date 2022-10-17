Cruise ship carrying 3,000 passengers arrives in Limassol

DP World Limassol welcomed Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas on her stopover to DP World Limassol Cruise Terminal with passengers on board, on Thursday, October 13.

On the occasion of the cruise ship’s call to Cyprus, DP World Limassol’s Commercial Manager Mr Lazaros Charalambous, and Hull Blyth Araouzos Managing Director exchanged plaques with the cruise ship’s staff captain.

Odyssey of the Seas sailed from Italy on October 7 and arrived at DP World Limassol Cruise Terminal with around 3,000 passengers on board.

The 16-deck Quantum Ultra class cruise ship can accommodate up to 5,500 passengers and is one of the largest vessels to ever berth at Limassol port.

The Odyssey of the Seas is one of the newest members of the Royal Caribbean family, spanning 347 meters long and 49 meters wide, while it has a gross registered tonnage of 167,700 tons.

In statements following the plaque exchange ceremony, DP World Limassol’s Commercial Manager Mr Lazaros Charalambous said: “We are very pleased to have developed such a successful partnership with leading cruise operator Royal Caribbean and their local agent Hull Blyth Araouzos and we are confident that this is only the beginning. The fact that some of the biggest cruise ships in the world are now calling at Limassol port, is a testament to the efforts that DP World Limassol and the Government have been making to improve the port’s competitiveness and transform it into a major homeport in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

DP World Limassol expects over 150 cruise ship calls in 2022 that will either use its facilities as a layover, homeport, or port of call, a substantial increase over the last two years and the best year from 2017 thus far.