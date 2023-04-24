Cruise operators at Larnaca marina stage protest sea blockade (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

Mini-cruise operators at Larnaca’s port and marina used their boats to stage a blockade protesting over works that saw them suspend their business operations.

The protesters say that works to redevelop the marina carried out by Kition Ocean Holdings Ltd, are effectively leading their businesses to shut down, as the access to the marina’s dock has been blocked.

“In hope that they (Kition Ocean Holdings) will understand what it means to go out of business and lose revenue, today from 7 am we are taking the first measure which is to block the arrivals and departures of ferry boats in the port of Larnaca,” the Pancyprian Union of Yachts said in an announcement.

“Our members are not recreational yachts, but professional vessels, and as such they cannot be put in the same category as the toys of the rich who use them for pleasure,” the protesters added noting that their vessels have been sitting idle since December 1, 2022.

Despite initial pledges, Kition Ocean Holdings is refusing to open access to the dock during times when construction work stops, the protesters say.

Furthermore, the company has raised docking fees by 43.5%, they note.

“Mr Panos Alexandrou (Kition Ocean Holdings CEO) told us that Kition Ocean Holdings has no obligation to inform us. He told us to forget about shipping from the dock because it is not going to happen and to seek work elsewhere,” the protesters said in their announcement.

The development project at the marina and port area in Larnaca is expected to cost 1.2 billion euros, making it the biggest-ever investment in Cyprus.

The project started in 2022 and is expected to be completed in four phases, as Kition Ocean Holdings has said.

It will involve restructuring the Larnaca marina to include yacht berths, a yacht club, a retail park, and a passenger terminal across 332,449 square metres.

