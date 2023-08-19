Crisis deepens for abandoned dogs in Cyprus as shelters struggle with overpopulation

The situation concerning abandoned dogs in Cyprus has taken a severe turn for the worse, according to officials from the Municipality of Nicosia and the pound where various local authorities in the Nicosia district house the strays they collect.

In statements to the Cyprus News Agency, officials stressed that the growing overpopulation in shelters is not only due to consistent abandonments but also because international adoptions have dwindled, with efforts now focused on rescuing strays from Ukraine.

Nektaria Arsenoglou, the President of the Cyprus Veterinary Association, highlighted the importance of complying with the law by having dogs microchipped and obtaining a dog license.

Michalis Papadakis, who has been in charge of managing stray dogs at the Municipality of Nicosia for the past two decades, commented on the current state of dog abandonment. He pointed out that the situation significantly worsened after the imposition of coronavirus restrictions when individuals rushed to adopt dogs to gain permission for outdoor activities.

Papadakis acknowledged that the predicament had escalated since that time, as the unified pound—shared by the Municipalities of Nicosia, Aglandjia, Strovolos, Lakatamia, Engomi, and Ayios Dometios—originally designed for 70 dogs, is now accommodating over 100.

Plans are underway to expand its capacity. However, Papadakis stressed that constructing more shelters is not a definitive solution. He expressed concern about the extended stays of many dogs in shelters, questioning whether such an existence is suitable for them.

Regarding the decrease in international adoptions, Papadakis pointed out the challenges post-Brexit and the influence of the conflict in Ukraine, as individuals from countries like the UK and the Netherlands are now adopting strays from Ukraine.

Papadakis advocated for stricter legislation on animal abandonment and proposed out-of-court fines for law violations. He pinpointed uncontrolled breeding as the core problem and underscored the importance of promoting neutering and spaying among pet owners.

Arsenoglou echoed the significance of following the law by having dogs microchipped and licensed. She asserted that such measures would make it much harder for people to abandon their dogs, as microchipped animals can be easily traced back to their owners.

Alexandros Oriettas, the caretaker at the unified pound managed by “Simba Animal Aid Cyprus,” labelled this year as the “worst in a decade” for abandonments. He noted that abandonments occur not only during the holiday season but also throughout the year. The pound has received dogs taken in during pandemic restrictions, only to be abandoned afterwards. Oriettas also addressed cases of financial strain leading to pet relinquishment.

He acknowledged that larger dogs tend to stay longer in the pound compared to smaller ones, which are more readily adopted. Oriettas emphasised the need to reduce births, especially until the stray population is under control, and urged people to adopt rather than purchase dogs.