Crime: Eight murders recorded in first six months of year in Cyprus

Authorities will examine increasing crime rates in a meeting called by the Minister of Justice next Monday.

According to Phileleftheros, crime rates have increased by 4.3% this year. The surge is particularly evident in cases of fraud, drug-related offences, burglaries, thefts, and alarming incidents of arson, murders and bombings.

Minister Anna Koukkides-Procopiou has requested a detailed presentation on the current state of crime, shedding light on trends witnessed in recent years. It seems that law enforcement agencies are facing an uphill battle, grappling with a tally of eight homicides and eight attempted murders within just six months. These incidents have been attributed to both organised crime syndicates and personal vendettas.

The disappearance of Angelos Perikleous on April 20 remains unresolved, despite three individuals being sent to trial on suspicion of attempted murder. Another unresolved case is the murder of a 35-year-old Ukrainian woman in Limassol, with a 25-year-old Turkish national, currently wanted in connection with the crime. Additionally, the gangland-style killing of Chris Charilaou in Parekklisia on June 10 remains unsolved, leaving investigators with no leads.

Furthermore, the increase in arson and bomb incidents has authorities particularly concerned. Instances of vehicle arson have reached unprecedented levels this year, police say necessitating the implementation of an enhanced action plan.

While the overall clearance rate for serious crimes stands at an impressive 75%, ranking among the highest in Europe, the clearance rates for arson and attempted destruction with explosives are significantly lower, at 26% and 5.3%, respectively.

Cooperation from victims poses a significant challenge for authorities, as many are reluctant to collaborate with the police due to fear of reprisal.

While crime rates have increased, there has been a reduction in traffic deaths. According to data, Cyprus has recorded a 50% decrease in road fatalities compared to the same time of the year in 2022.

However, authorities caution against complacency, as accidents continue to occur on a daily basis. Efforts to further improve traffic safety and reduce casualties remain a top priority for the foreseeable future.