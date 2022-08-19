Covid: Three deaths, 2,130 new infections in past week-positivity rate is 4.48%

Three deaths due to Covid-19 and 2,130 new infections out of a total of 47,532 tests island-wide were recorded over the past week, official data showed on Friday. The island’s positivity rate is 4.48%.

The three new coronavirus victims are all men aged 65, 68 and 92, raising the toll to 1,152 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A total of 15 Covid-19 patients are now in serious condition, seven are intubated and eight are in the Increased Care Unit, while another three are hospitalized but not contagious anymore.

Specifically, the total number of molecular tests (PCR) carried out over the past week were 2,402 with 206 of them turning out to be positive. The positivity rate is 8.58%.

Total Rapid Tests carried out were 45,130 with 1,924 of them recorded positive. The positivity rate is 4.26%.