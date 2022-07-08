Covid infections still on the rise this past week, island’s positivity rate is 13.42%

Health authorities on Friday announced 14,914 new coronavirus infections all across Cyprus within this past week with the positivity rate rising to 13.42%. The new cases were found from 111.137 tests.

Four deaths attributed to the virus were also announced with the toll now reaching 1,079.

These deaths concern four men, aged 87, 91, 92 and 69.

Moreover, 97 Covid-19 patients are currently receiving treatment at state hospitals, eight of whom in serious condition.

In addition, one patient is intubated in ICU and seven are intubated in a high dependency unit. Three patients who are no longer testing positive continue to be treated in the ICU.