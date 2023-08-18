COVID cases in Cyprus remain stable, despite new variant

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Cyprus is stable despite the appearance of a new variant, a Ministry of Health official told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Elisavet Constantinou, Director of Medical Services at the Ministry of Health, said that the Eris variant, which has been detected in over 50 countries including Cyprus, “is a low-risk variant.”

She explained that the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) data “do not cause particular concern.”

Constantinou added that there isn’t a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in comparison to previous weeks. She commented, “There is stability in the number of cases,” highlighting that there’s an average of about a thousand cases weekly.

Concerning the four cases of the Eris coronavirus variant detected in Cyprus, Constantinou highlighted that they represent 5% of the positive COVID-19 cases in the country.

She stressed that there was an uptick in cases during July, but the most recent data for the week of August 4 to 10, 2023, indicates stability with an average of approximately a thousand cases per week.

Constantinou noted that the Ministry of Health no longer conducts random sampling tests after the pandemic. However, she said that they still monitor specific indicators and figures to discern trends.

Moreover, the Ministry of Health gathers data from cases identified after visits to medical facilities or residences, she said.

In Cyprus, essential measures for vulnerable populations, including mask-wearing and negative rapid tests within 72 hours in hospitals, elderly care homes, and enclosed facilities, remain in effect.

Asked about concerns for the upcoming autumn, particularly with students returning to schools, Constantinou pointed out that this strain’s rapid transmission has been observed in other countries and is expected to be similar in Cyprus.

She said that the ECDC “does not appear to be particularly concerned about this variant of Covid,” adding that “while it will become more prevalent, meaning it will be the dominant strain among positive cases, the clinical presentation does not seem to change, and there will not be a significant increase in clinical symptoms.”

Regarding a potential resurgence in autumn, Constantinou mentioned that a meeting will be convened after relevant parties return from summer vacations to evaluate and make decisions. She emphasised the necessity of considering and assessing all available data, stating that “currently, there is no cause for concern.”

Furthermore, she noted that the Ministry of Health will assess all available data related to other viral infections, such as the flu, common colds, and RSV, which are deemed to be low based on official statistics.