COVID-19: Two deaths, 1,355 cases recorded this week

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that a total of 1,355 COVID-19 cases were traced in the past seven days along with another two deaths.

At the same time, the island’s positivity rate stood at 2.17 per cent following a total of 62,357 tests.

The deaths concern a man aged 78 and a woman aged 96, who passed away between February 3 to February 9.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic’s start now stands at 1,293.

Moreover, the Ministry also said there were 57 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals, of whom 12 were in serious condition. And that seven of them were intubated.

Five more patients who stopped being infectious also remained intubated in intensive care units due to COVID-19.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Useful Links

