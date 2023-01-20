COVID-19: Ten deaths, 2,667 cases recorded this week

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that a total of 2,667 COVID-19 cases were traced in the past seven days along with another ten deaths.

At the same time, the island’s positivity rate stood at 3.92 per cent following a total of 68,093 tests.

The deaths concern seven men and one woman aged 72 to 90, who passed away between January 13 to January 19.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic’s start now stands at 1,280.

Moreover, the Ministry also said there were 90 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals, of whom 18 were in serious condition. And that five of them were intubated.

Three more patients who stopped being infectious also remained intubated in intensive care units due to COVID-19.