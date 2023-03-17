Covid-19: Six deaths, 1,281 cases recorded in past week

NewsLocalCovid-19: Six deaths, 1,281 cases recorded in past week

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that a total of 1,281 Covid-19 cases were traced in the past seven days along with another six deaths.

At the same time, the island’s positivity rate stood at 2.09 per cent following a total of 61,062 tests.

The deaths concern four women and two men, aged 60 to 97, who passed away between March 11 to March 15.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic’s start now stands at 1,341.

Moreover, the Ministry also said there were 41 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals, of whom 10 were in serious condition. And that two of them were intubated.

Eight more patients who stopped being infectious also remained intubated in intensive care units due to COVID-19.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
