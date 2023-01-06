COVID-19: Measures for visitors from China are being examined

NewsLocalCOVID-19: Measures for visitors from China are being examined

File Photo: Terminal 2 At Heathrow Airport In London
On Tuesday afternoon, the Scientific Advisory Committee on Coronavirus, under the Minister of Health, will meet to review data on the pandemic following the outbreak in China, a statement from the Ministry said.

At the previous meeting on January 2, Minister Michael Hadjipandelas announced that in a week’s time, the data would be reviewed and whether any measures should be taken, noting that “there is no reason for any panic at this particular time.”

He also said that it is clear that the particular strain of the coronavirus mutation that was introduced in China has been present in Cyprus since August 2022.

According to all indications and based on what other EU countries are doing, if measures are to be taken in Cyprus, these will include PCR tests for travelers arriving from China and the use of masks by all passengers arriving in Cyprus by air.

