Covid-19: Four deaths, 950 cases recorded in past week

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that a total of 950 Covid-19 cases were traced in the past seven days along with another four deaths.

At the same time, the island’s positivity rate stood at 1.74 per cent following a total of 54,704 tests.

The deaths concern four women, aged 66 to 88, who passed away between March 24 to March 27.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic’s start now stands at 1,349.

Moreover, the Ministry also said there were 39 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals, of whom one was in serious condition.

