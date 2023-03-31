Covid-19: Four deaths, 950 cases recorded in past week

NewsLocalCovid-19: Four deaths, 950 cases recorded in past week

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that a total of 950 Covid-19 cases were traced in the past seven days along with another four deaths.

At the same time, the island’s positivity rate stood at 1.74 per cent following a total of 54,704 tests.

The deaths concern four women, aged 66 to 88, who passed away between March 24 to March 27.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic’s start now stands at 1,349.

Moreover, the Ministry also said there were 39 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals, of whom one was in serious condition.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
