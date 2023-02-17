NewsLocalCOVID-19: Four deaths, 1,516 cases recorded this week

COVID-19: Four deaths, 1,516 cases recorded this week

Hospitals
The Health Ministry on Friday announced that a total of 1,516 COVID-19 cases were traced in the past seven days along with another four deaths.

At the same time, the island’s positivity rate stood at 2.34 per cent following a total of 64,876 tests.

The deaths concern two men and two women, aged 77 to 90, who passed away between February 7 to February 15.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic’s start now stands at 1,297.

Moreover, the Ministry also said there were 48 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals, of whom 11 were in serious condition. And that six of them were intubated.

Six more patients who stopped being infectious also remained intubated in intensive care units due to COVID-19.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
