COVID-19: Four deaths, 1,497 cases recorded this week

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that a total of 1,497 COVID-19 cases were traced in the past seven days along with another four deaths.

At the same time, the island’s positivity rate stood at 2.33 per cent following a total of 64,166 tests.

The deaths concern two men and two women aged 69 to 86, who passed away between January 27 to February 1.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic’s start now stands at 1,291.

Moreover, the Ministry also said there were 65 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals, of whom 13 were in serious condition. And that eight of them were intubated.

Five more patients who stopped being infectious also remained intubated in intensive care units due to COVID-19.