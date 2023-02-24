COVID-19: 2,062 cases, eight deaths recorded this week

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that a total of 2,062 COVID-19 cases were traced in the past seven days along with another eight deaths.

At the same time, the island’s positivity rate stood at 2.97 per cent following a total of 69,346 tests.

The deaths concern six men and two women, aged 67 to 91, who passed away between February 7 to February 22.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic’s start now stands at 1,305.

Moreover, the Ministry also said there were 48 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals, of whom 12 were in serious condition. And that seven of them were intubated.

Three more patients who stopped being infectious also remained intubated in intensive care units due to COVID-19.

