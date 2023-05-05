Covid-19: 10 deaths recorded in past two weeks

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that a total of 2,404 Covid-19 cases were traced in the past fourteen days along with another ten deaths.

At the same time, the island’s positivity rate stood at 2.9 per cent following a total of 82,817 tests.

The deaths concern seven men and three women, aged 68 to 92, who passed away between April 19 to May 3.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic’s start now stands at 1,364.

Moreover, the Ministry also said there were 33 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals, of whom two were in serious condition.

