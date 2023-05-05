NewsLocalCovid-19: 10 deaths recorded in past two weeks

Covid-19: 10 deaths recorded in past two weeks

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that a total of 2,404 Covid-19 cases were traced in the past fourteen days along with another ten deaths.

At the same time, the island’s positivity rate stood at 2.9 per cent following a total of 82,817 tests.

The deaths concern seven men and three women, aged 68 to 92, who passed away between April 19 to May 3.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic’s start now stands at 1,364.

Moreover, the Ministry also said there were 33 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals, of whom two were in serious condition.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
