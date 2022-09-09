Court suspends pupil’s transfer

The Administrative Court issued a verdict temporarily suspending the Education Ministry’s decision to transfer a child and his school escort to a special education unit of the elementary school, noting that there is a danger to his health.

According to the daily Phileleftheros, the pupil’s parents filed an appeal against the Ministry’s decision, noting that despite medical assurances, reports by lawyers and testimony by the child’s occupational therapist, the transfer to a special unit was decided on 17/5/2022.

They argued that it is not to the child’s benefit to change the environment in the last grade of Elementary School.

The Administrative Court studied all evidence and also decided that the child would not obstruct the normal operation of the school. The Education Ministry’s side will be heard today.