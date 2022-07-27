Court sentences Mamalikopoulos to 40 years in prison

The Larnaca-Famagusta Assizes Court sentenced Demetris Mamalikopoulos to 40 years in prison, as the instigator of the murder attempts against Costas Charalambous in 2019 in Larnaca and of businessman Costas Kritikos in 2020 in Agia Napa.

He was found guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, possession and transport of firearms, and ammunition and supply of cannabis.

Mamakopoulos was also found guilty of attempted murder against four people who at the time of the attack were in the restaurant in Again Napa and received the shots destined for the businessman.

Mamalikopoulos was named as the instigator of the two crimes by Charalambos Chrysanthou who admitted that he carried out the attempts. Chrysanthou testified as the main witness for the prosecution and the Court described his testimony as “credible.”