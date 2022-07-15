Court rejects objection by Kition Bishop

The trial of the Bishop of Kition who is accused of attacking a woman indecently in 1981 when the latter was 16, continued at the Larnaca Assizes Court.

At the beginning of the trial, the Bishop’s defense objected to the submission of a report by a psychologist on the woman, noting that it was irrelevant to the facts of the trial and was simply aiming to determine the woman’s ability to attend trial.

Finally the court rejected the objection describing the psychological condition of the woman before and after the incident.