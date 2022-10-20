NewsLocalNicosia Court dismisses demand for diamond ring to be returned from ex-fiancee

Nicosia Court dismisses demand for diamond ring to be returned from ex-fiancee

Ring
Ring

A Nicosia district court on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by a Greek Cypriot man demanding the return of the single-stone diamond ring he had given to his ex-fiancée when he proposed marriage.

Specifically, he had demanded either the return of the ring or be awarded compensation of €2,500 – the market value of the ring.

The lawsuit was dismissed on the following grounds:

  1. According to legislation, a contract concerning property which is given by one future spouse to the other in exchange for marriage is void.
  2. The fact that the plaintiff’s marriage proposal and the ring were accepted by the defendant cannot be considered to have created an obligation for a marriage between them in exchange for the ring given.
  3. The ring was not given to the defendant as a gift subject to any condition or stipulation and therefore the plaintiff’s separation claim on the principles of unjust enrichment cannot be valid either.
By Annie Charalambous
Taste

