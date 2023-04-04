SBA court charges three young men for football violence in Achna

Three young men appeared in Dhekelia Court on Monday in connection with a football violence case, according to SBA authorities.

The suspects were found guilty of causing harm by using explosives during the Ethnikos Achnas VS Othellos Athienou game for the second football division, on Saturday afternoon.

The men, aged 18, 16 and 15, were identified by SBA police using CCTV footage and were arrested in their Achna village homes on Sunday.

During the match, the individuals were seen hiding behind a wall and throwing explosive devices at away supporters.

Two individuals, the vice president of Othellos and a 15-year-old boy, were both injured in the blast and were taken to hospital to be treated.

The boy was admitted with cuts and bleeding to his forehead and the Othellos official was struck in the leg by flying debris from the blast.

Following the court hearing, the three men were granted €500 bail per person and given a 7 pm-7 am curfew.

Sba police Superintendent Panicos Panayi said: “I am very pleased with the way this operation was carried out. We at the SBA Police will simply not tolerate this type of behaviour at football matches and I am delighted that we were able to identify the individuals responsible within a matter of hours and get them into police custody.”

Following the incident, two fans of Othellos are now set to be interviewed by the SBA police for their response to the explosives being thrown.

The three suspects will appear in the SBA Court again on May 4 to answer the charges.