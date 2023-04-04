NewsLocalSBA court charges three young men for football violence in Achna

SBA court charges three young men for football violence in Achna

Dasaki Nea Live 756x425
Dasaki Nea Live 756x425

Three young men appeared in Dhekelia Court on Monday in connection with a football violence case, according to SBA authorities.

The suspects were found guilty of causing harm by using explosives during the Ethnikos Achnas VS Othellos Athienou game for the second football division, on Saturday afternoon.

The men, aged 18, 16 and 15, were identified by SBA police using CCTV footage and were arrested in their Achna village homes on Sunday.

During the match, the individuals were seen hiding behind a wall and throwing explosive devices at away supporters.

Two individuals, the vice president of Othellos and a 15-year-old boy, were both injured in the blast and were taken to hospital to be treated.

The boy was admitted with cuts and bleeding to his forehead and the Othellos official was struck in the leg by flying debris from the blast.

Following the court hearing, the three men were granted €500 bail per person and given a 7 pm-7 am curfew.

Sba police Superintendent Panicos Panayi said: “I am very pleased with the way this operation was carried out. We at the SBA Police will simply not tolerate this type of behaviour at football matches and I am delighted that we were able to identify the individuals responsible within a matter of hours and get them into police custody.”

Following the incident, two fans of Othellos are now set to be interviewed by the SBA police for their response to the explosives being thrown.

The three suspects will appear in the SBA Court again on May 4 to answer the charges.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
After fatal Greek train crash, a campus simmers with rage
Next article
Larnaca to get 50km cycling network, improved public transport through multimillion project

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros