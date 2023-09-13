Couple arrested in connection with church burglary

Police in Paphos arrested two people in the early morning hours of Wednesday in connection with the burglary of a church.

According to police, around 3 a.m., a police patrol in Chloraka encountered a parked car outside a church with none inside and decided to keep a close eye on it. Their patience paid off when, not long after, they witnessed a man and a woman exiting the courtyard of the church.

An ensuing investigation uncovered a stash of burglary tools inside the vehicle. Additionally, various items were discovered inside the car, which are reportedly stolen property.

Moreover, the officers found a knife, adhesive tape, and other burglary tools inside the church’s premises, while the door of the building displayed evidence of a break-in.

The suspects, aged 33 and 46, were arrested on the spot and are facing charges of possessing burglary tools and illegal possession of property.

Police are continuing investigations.