Couple arrested in connection with church burglary

Police in Paphos arrested two people in the early morning hours of Wednesday in connection with the burglary of a church.

According to police, around 3 a.m., a police patrol in Chloraka encountered a parked car outside a church with none inside and decided to keep a close eye on it. Their patience paid off when, not long after, they witnessed a man and a woman exiting the courtyard of the church.

An ensuing investigation uncovered a stash of burglary tools inside the vehicle. Additionally, various items were discovered inside the car, which are reportedly stolen property.

Moreover, the officers found a knife, adhesive tape, and other burglary tools inside the church’s premises, while the door of the building displayed evidence of a break-in.

The suspects, aged 33 and 46, were arrested on the spot and are facing charges of possessing burglary tools and illegal possession of property.

Police are continuing investigations.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
