Coup d’etat anniversary: We have a duty to preserve memory of what happened, President says

President Christodoulides condemned those who organised the 1974 coup d’etat, in an attempt to undermine democracy through armed force, thereby providing Turkey with the pretext it was seeking to invade Cyprus.

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on the 49th anniversary of the coup d’état in Cyprus, President Christodoulides emphasised the vital importance of protecting democracy.

Reflecting on the anniversary of the coup against Archbishop Makarios III, President Christodoulides recalled the words of the national poet Dionysios Solomos, stating that those who harbour hatred towards one another do not deserve freedom.

The President further stated, “The state pays tribute to the memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives to defend the Republic of Cyprus during the treacherous coup d’état of July 15, 1974, while vehemently condemning all those who sought to abolish democracy through armed force, thus giving Turkey the excuse it sought to invade Cyprus.”

Christodoulides stressed that 49 years after the coup d’état, our unwavering duty to history is to preserve the memory of what transpired and safeguard democracy.

He added that this collective memory transcends time, serving as a historical imperative for all to collaborate and progress together.