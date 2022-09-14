Council of Ministers approves use of Covid-19 booster doses

The Council of Ministers approved on Wednesday the Ministry of Health’s suggestion for the administration of booster doses of updated, adapted vaccines against COVID-19.

Specifically, the Council of Ministers has approved:

a) booster/3rd dose to persons aged 12 and over, provided that five (5) months have elapsed since the administration of the 2nd dose. It is understood that the validity of the European Digital Certificate (SafePass) will not be affected if a booster/3rd dose is not administered.

b) 2nd booster/4th dose:

To individuals over the age of 30,

To individuals who reside or who are employed in elderly homes and closed structures regardless of age,

To healthcare professionals regardless of age,

To pregnant individuals regardless of age,

To individuals over the age of 12 with: diabetes mellitus, morbidly obese: BMI ≥40 ή ≥35 or with metabolic syndrome, serious chronic cardiovascular disease, serious chronic renal disease, serious chronic hepatic disease, serious chronic neurological disease, hemoglobinopathies, immunodeficient and immunocompromised patients for example:



– in active treatment for solid tumours and haematological malignancies,

– with a history of organ transplantation receiving immunosuppressive therapy,

– with a history of haematopoietic stem cell transplantation receiving immunosuppressive treatment,

– with hereditary immunodeficiency,

– with HIV infection/AIDS,

– in immunosuppressive treatment including biological products,

– with renal failure undergoing hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis,

– regarding cortisone use, it concerns individuals who have received or who will receive a total dose of ›10 mg prednisone/day (=8 mg methylprednisone) for one (1) month in the last six months,

given that five (5) months have elapsed since the administration of a booster/3rd dose. It is understood that the validity of the European Digital Certificate (SafePass) will not be affected if a booster/4th dose is not administered.

More information on the administration of the updated, adapted vaccines will be announced in the coming days.