Cost of Christmas Day luncheon this year has skyrocketed

The prevailing economic crisis in Cyprus and the world at large will have a negative impact on the cost of the Christmas Day luncheon as well, Philenews reports.

In fact, prices of all meats traditionally consumed at this time of year have skyrocketed while other Christmas dishes are 10% more expensive than last year.

Bearing this in mind, insiders in Cyprus said a 30% reduction in the quantity of lambs going to slaughterhouses along with a 5% reduction in that of pigs has been reported.

Specifically, a total of 13,710 sheep and goats were sent to the slaughterhouse over the past four days. And some 3, 870 sheep and goat carcasses were imported from Greece and Romania for the Christmas holiday.

As for poultry in Cyprus, a total of 1,060 turkeys and 19,300 chickens have been slaughtered.

According to a survey by the Consumer Protection Service, the average price of lamb meat has increased by 24% and is sold in butchers’ shops from €8.15 to €14.00 per kilo this year.

And the average price for 2022 for lamb is €10.95, while at Christmas 2021 it was €8.82 per kilo.