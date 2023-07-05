Corruption cases in Cyprus involving state officials or public servants on the rise

Corruption cases involving state officials or public servants investigated by the Police in coordination with the Law Office of the Republic and sent to court are on the rise.

Specifically, a total 64 corruption cases involving state officials or public servants have been investigated from 2016 to date, Philenews reported on Wednesday citing reliable data.

Last Thursday, a meeting of the Corruption Investigation Coordination Team was held at the Law Office.

The focus was on cases currently under investigation as well as progress reported on those now under trial.

In a post, Attorney General George Savides said that a review of the corruption cases under investigation and those under trial was carried out.

And that a training seminar was decided to take place so that Police members get briefed on how to freeze and confiscate assets of those involved in corruption cases.

It was also decided that – where and when warranted – the Police, in consultation with the Law Office, will seek a warrant first for freezing and, if there is a conviction, for confiscation of assets. That is, of a person who acquired those assets by taking advantage of his/her position.