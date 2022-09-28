The coroner a new investigation into a soldier’s disputed death centers around cries foul

The coroner that a new investigation into a soldier’s murder in 2005 centers around came forward saying he has been unfairly tried by the public and the press.

Panicos Stavrinos also wondered in a letter sent to the President, law officials and the police how he could defend himself after this public condemnation, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

Stavrinos had ruled that the death of Thanasis Nicolaou while serving his army sentence in Cyprus had resulted from internal injuries resulting from a fall from a height.

And that there were no third parties involved. He also concluded that no foul play was suspected, but that it was a suicide.

However, the latest independent report into his death found evidence of criminality but due to the omissions and mistakes at the time of death the case for going after any perpetrators was weakened.

Investigator Savvas Matsas, a retired judge, said there was a small window to bring them to justice and it was now up to the Attorney-General.

Especially since evidence kept coming to light that the soldier was a victim of bullying which he had reported and discussed with third parties, as well as the fact that he had requested a transfer.

As for Stavrinos, the one who had carried out the controversial autopsy, it is the first time he breaks his silence. He goes as far as to report in his letter that he fears his life is in danger.