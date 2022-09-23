Coronavirus: two deaths and increased new infections recorded last week

Two deaths from Covid-19 and 2,932 new infections were reported in the past week with the island’s positivity rate now standing at 4.4 percent.

This is what the Health Ministry announced on Friday, adding that the two deaths refer to a 76-year-old woman who died last Friday and a 70-year-old man who died on Monday.

They brought the total number of coronavirus deaths on the Mediterranean holiday island so far to 1,180.

A total of 66,616 tests were carried out over the past week and the 2,932 new cases were recorded.

These bring to the total of 585,313 of cases recorded in Cyprus so far.

Moreover, a total of 4,834 tests were carried out in care homes and 21 new cases were recorded.

In closed facilities 3,092 tests were carried out and five new cases found while 51 patients with the virus are now being treated in state hospitals.

Four patients who no longer test positive remain intubated in intensive care units after being admitted to state hospitals with Covid-19.