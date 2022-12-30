Coronavirus: Three deaths and 2,947 new infections in past seven days

Another three deaths due to the coronavirus were recorded in Cyprus in the past seven days along with 2,947 new infections, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.

The Mediterranean island’s positivity rate currently stands at 4.86 per cent.

Dead are two men – one aged 79, the other 89 – and a 91-year-old woman.

At the same time, two more Covid-19 fatalities recorded earlier this year were added to the total number of deaths attributed to the virus.

These concerned a 61-year-old man who died on October 13, 2021 and a 91-year-old woman who died on December 14 this year.

As for hospitalized cases, there were 73 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals all across Cyprus, of whom 11 were in serious conditions and three intubated.

Two more patients who stopped being infectious also remain intubated in intensive care units due to Covid-19.

Most new infections were traced through a rapid test, while over 50 new cases concerned nursing homes, the latest data shows.