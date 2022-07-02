Coronavirus rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Sunday

Listed below are the island’s coronavirus rapid testing sites for Sunday (July 3), with the Health Ministry reminding that those eligible to have one should have a valid ID in hand.

District Location of testing units Operating hours Telephone Lefkosia (3 units) Nicosia Mall 11 am – 6 pm 99146623 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance) 11 am – 6 pm 99146623 Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri 1 pm – 6 pm 99146623 Lemesos (2 units) Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 11 am – 6 pm 99082254 My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 11 am – 6 pm 99082254 Larnaka (1 unit) Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 11 am – 6 pm 94041843 Pafos (1 unit) Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 11 am – 6 pm 94041843 Ammochostos (1 unit) Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 11 am – 6 pm 94041843