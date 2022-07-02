Coronavirus rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Saturday

Listed below are the island’s coronavirus rapid testing sites for Saturday, with the Health Ministry reminding that those eligible to have one should have a valid ID in hand.
|
District
|
Location of testing units
|
Operating hours
|
Telephone
|
Lefkosia
(4 units)
|
Nicosia Mall
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance)
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Dali Community Clinic
|
1 pm – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Peristerona Community Council
|
1 pm – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Lemesos
(2 units)
|
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
99082254
|
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
99082254
|
Larnaka
(1 unit)
|
Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Pafos
(1 unit)
|
Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Ammochostos
(1 unit)
|
Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|
11 am – 6 pm
|
94041843