Coronavirus rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Saturday

Listed below are the island’s coronavirus rapid testing sites for Saturday, with the Health Ministry reminding that those eligible to have one should have a valid ID in hand.

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lefkosia

(4 units)

Nicosia Mall

11 am – 6 pm

99146623

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance)

11 am – 6 pm

99146623

Dali Community Clinic

1 pm – 6 pm

94041843

Peristerona Community Council

1 pm – 6 pm

99146623

Lemesos

(2 units)

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

11 am – 6 pm

99082254

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

11 am – 6 pm

99082254

Larnaka

(1 unit)

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

11 am – 6 pm

94041843

Pafos

(unit)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

11 am – 6 pm

94041843

Ammochostos

(1 unit)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

11 am – 6 pm

94041843

 

By Annie Charalambous
