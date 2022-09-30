Coronavirus: Positivity rate at 3.96% in past week, two deaths recoded

Health authorities on Friday said two Covid deaths were recorded during the past week and that the holiday island’s positivity rate was 3.96 per cent.

A man aged 63 died on September 21 and another one aged 79 died last Friday, September 23. This brings the total Covid deaths to 1,182 since March 2020.

As for the positivity rate, a total of 67,682 diagnostic tests were carried out during the week recording 2,681 new infections.

Moreover, 47 Covid patients are at state hospitals right now, two in serious condition and another one intubated.

One patient who ceased to be infectious continues to be intubated in Intensive Care Unit.

A total of 633 covid tests were carried out in primary schools with zero cases recorded. And 1,550 tests in secondary schools detected three infections.