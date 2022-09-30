NewsLocalCoronavirus: Positivity rate at 3.96% in past week, two deaths recoded

Coronavirus: Positivity rate at 3.96% in past week, two deaths recoded

Covid 19
Covid 19

Health authorities on Friday said two Covid deaths were recorded during the past week and that the holiday island’s positivity rate was 3.96 per cent.

A man aged 63 died on September 21 and another one aged 79 died last Friday, September 23. This brings the total Covid deaths to 1,182 since March 2020.

As for the positivity rate, a total of 67,682 diagnostic tests were carried out during the week recording 2,681 new infections.

Moreover, 47 Covid patients are at state hospitals right now, two in serious condition and another one intubated.

One patient who ceased to be infectious continues to be intubated in Intensive Care Unit.

A total of 633 covid tests were carried out in primary schools with zero cases recorded. And 1,550 tests in secondary schools detected three infections.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleFirefighters rescue dog trapped in a pit in Mazotos area (video)
Next articleInternational Maritime Industries championing newly launched Global Maritime Fund, managed by Pelagic Partners

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros