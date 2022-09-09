Coronavirus: one death, 1,869 new infections between Sept 2-Sept 9

A 92-year-old woman passed away this week from Covid-19, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.

The total number of new infections over the past week was 1,869 out of a total of 67,808 tests all across Cyprus, the Ministry said.

The country’s positivity rate between September 2 and September 9 stood at 2.76 per cent, it added.

As for the total number of coronavirus deaths, this has risen to 1,173.

Currently, 44 coronavirus patients are being treated in state hospitals – 5 in serious condition.

And three patients who have ceased to be infectious continue to be intubated in Intensive Care Units.

