Coronavirus: Five deaths, 3,611 new infections between August 5-11

The Health Ministry on Friday announced five people died from coronavirus between August 5 and 11 and another 3,611 new infections were traced after 70,602 tests in the same week.

The island’s positivity rate is 5.11 per cent which marks a drop from the previous seven-day period of 6.48 per cent.

The weekly report also showed that hospitalisations are slightly higher, at 84, compared with the previous report when there were 71 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment.

Of those, 11 are in serious condition, including six who are intubated and three patients who stopped being infectious but continue to be intubated due to the virus.

Regarding the deaths, those concerned two men, aged 77 and 95 who died on August 7 and an 83-year-old woman who died on August 8.

In addition, another woman, aged 84, died on August 10, while an 86-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman died on August 11.