Coronavirus: Eight deaths recorded and 3,460 new cases in last week

A total of 3,460 new coronavirus infections were detected in the last seven days which also saw eight deaths being recorded.

This is what the Health Ministry announced on Friday, adding that the positivity rate is 4.9 per cent.

Specifically, four people died from coronavirus from December 9 to 15 – two men aged 90 and 89. And two women, aged 82 and 89.

Also included in this week’s figures are a man and woman, aged 72 and 75 who died on December 8.

At the same time, the deaths of a 71-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman in October and December 2021 were also attributed to Covid-19.

The new fatalities raised the total number of deaths since the pandemic outbreak on the island at 1,250.

Meanwhile, 77 people with Covid-19 are being treated in state hospitals, nine of whom are in serious condition and two intubated.