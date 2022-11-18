Coronavirus: 7 deaths and 3,736 new infections in last seven days

The Health Ministry on Friday announced the death from Covid-19 of seven people in the last seven days, plus one which took place in August last year – that of a 71-year-old woman.

It also announced 3,736 new infections recorded all across Cyprus in the past week.

The island’s positivity rate is 5.28 per cent.

At the same time, 70 coronavirus patients are currently under treatment at state hospitals.

The island’s total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic is now 1,218.

The Covid-related deaths that occurred between November and 17 concerned people aged 71 to 96.

Moreover, out of the 70 people being treated in state hospitals, 10 were in serious condition and one intubated.

Most of the new infections – specifically 3,527- were detected after 68,554 rapid tests. And 209 positives were detected from 2,215 PCR tests.