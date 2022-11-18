NewsLocalCoronavirus: 7 deaths and 3,736 new infections in last seven days

Coronavirus: 7 deaths and 3,736 new infections in last seven days

Covid Cy
Covid Cy

The Health Ministry on Friday announced the death from Covid-19 of seven people in the last seven days, plus one which took place in August last year – that of a 71-year-old woman.

It also announced 3,736 new infections recorded all across Cyprus in the past week.

The island’s positivity rate is 5.28 per cent.

At the same time, 70 coronavirus patients are currently under treatment at state hospitals.

The island’s total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic is now 1,218.

The Covid-related deaths that occurred between November and 17 concerned people aged 71 to 96.

Moreover, out of the 70 people being treated in state hospitals, 10 were in serious condition and one intubated.

Most of the new infections – specifically 3,527- were detected after 68,554 rapid tests. And 209 positives were detected from 2,215 PCR tests.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Cyprus-US deal for exchange of logistics, services under parliament’s microscope
Next article
“Your favourite Disney Songs” in Nicosia & Paphos on November 26/27

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros