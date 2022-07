Coronavirus: 6,863 new infections in the week of July 22-28, positivity rate is 7.21%

The Health Ministry on Friday announced 16 new Covid-related deaths, nine of which were recorded in the week of July 22-28.

At the same time, a total of 6,863 new infections were recorded this past week with the positivity rate being 7.21 percent.

The 16 deaths relate to:

A woman, aged 88, who passed away on 23/01/2022

A woman, aged 83, who passed away on 21/02/2022

A man, aged 67, who passed away on 24/02/2022

A man, aged 64, who passed away on 12/05/2022

A woman, aged 78, who passed away on 31/05/2022

A woman, aged 100 years, who passed away on 21/07/2022

A woman, aged 84, who passed away on 21/07/2022

A man, aged 78, who passed away on 22/07/2022

A man, aged 78, who passed away on 23/07/2022

A woman, aged 88, who passed away on 23/07/2022

A woman, aged 73, who passed away on 23/07/2022

A man, aged 63, who passed away on 24/07/2022

A man, aged 70, who passed away on 24/07/2022

A man, aged 70, who passed away on 25/07/2022

A woman, aged 70, who passed away on 26/07/2022

A man, aged 75, who passed away on 27/07/2022

Moreover, the total number of Covid-related deaths has risen to 1,115.

And 76 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated at state hospitals, seven in serious condition.

Also, three patients who have ceased to be infectious continue to be intubated in an Intensive Care Unit.