Coronavirus: 15,386 infections between July 8-14, positivity rate is 12.58%

Cyprus on Friday confirmed 15,386 coronavirus infections between July 8 and 14 with the positivity rate rising to 12.58%, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

There are also seven fatalities recorded in the past week, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 1,086.

Specifically, dead are four men and four women aged between 76 and 87.

Moreover, 117 Covid-19 patients are being treated in state hospitals, nine in serious condition while four are intubated.

And two coronavirus patients who have ceased to be infectious continue to be intubated in an Intensive Care Unit.

On Thursday, the Ministry said 86% cent of the adult population in Cyprus had been fully vaccinated against Covid by July 11. And 87.5 per cent of the adult population has had at least one shot. Full vaccination entails two shots of an approved vaccine.

For those aged between five and 11, the number was 10.2 per cent, while 49.5 per cent of those aged between 12 and 15 are fully vaccinated.

Also fully vaccinated are 60 per cent of those aged between 16 and 17 and 71.9 per cent of those aged 18 to 19.