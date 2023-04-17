Copper and crystal meth found following Easter Sunday car chase in central Limassol

NewsLocalCopper and crystal meth found following Easter Sunday car chase in central...

They turned off their lights and sped off when they saw a police patrol approaching, as a Hollywood type car chase through Limassol streets led to the arrest of two men who allegedly stole large quantities of copper and were in possession of crystal meth and cannabis.

The incident happened during a routine patrol around nine in the evening Easter Sunday, when officers flagged down a vehicle. When the driver realised he was being pulled over, he switched gear, turned off the lights and sped off, attempting to escape.

A brief car chase ensured and police blocked off the vehicle nearby.

It was being driven by a 39 year old with a 31 year old in the front seat. Following a search, officers found ten copper rolls, a piece of copper wire and five electrical appliance copper transformers, complete with a set of gloves, an industrial scissors for cutting plasting tubes and a torch.

The two men could not explain the source of the copper quantities and were arrested for illegal possession of property.

The search also came up with two small bags of crystal meth and a small quantity of cannabis.

The Central Limassol Police Station is investigating.

By Constantinos Tsintas
