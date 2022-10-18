Convicts transferred from one end of Cyprus to the other

At a time when there are hardly any cells empty at the Police Stations, there are 10 empty cells at the Famagusta Police Directorate which remain closed since they cannot operate due to a lack of staff.

In several cases, convicts had to be transferred from Famagusta to Polis Chrysochous in Paphos because there were no empty cells in other districts, Phileleftheros reported on Tuesday citing information.

We raised the issue officially with the Police and we were told that for the time being cells at Famagusta Police Directorate cannot operate because several policemen are needed to work all the shifts. Efforts are taking place to find the proper staff and with the new hiring at the Police, some policemen will man this Directorate and so the cells will operate again.

However, a temporary solution would be to work overtime so that the cells would operate instead of sending convicts to the other side of Cyprus.

The Famagusta Police Directorate has moved to a new building and the cells there are according to all EU specifications.

Due to increased criminality and illegal migration, cells in other Police Stations are full and as a result, they look for cells elsewhere.

It is expected that with the management of illegal migrants and their hosting at the “Limnes” Center, the cells will be decongested.