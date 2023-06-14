Convicted child abuser, former Kiti bishop to see stipend cut in half, move out of bishopric

In a unanimous decision, the Holy Synod has imposed penalties on the former Bishop of Kition, Chrysostomos, halving his stipend and effectively banishing him from the bishopric.

Furthermore, he will no longer be allowed to officiate or participate in any religious ceremonies. However, he will still be allowed to receive communion, albeit by wearing a pectoral cross.

The former Bishop of Kition will see a pay cut of 50%, as stipulated in the statute of the Church. In addition to the salary, all his living expenses will be covered. Serving Kition Bishop Nektarios will be responsible for finding him accommodation.

As reported by Phileleftheros on May 20, 2021, Chrysostomos had refused to move out of the Bishopric complex in Larnaca even after court cases against him were filed. He is now set to be relocated and lose his chauffeur as well.

Chrysostomos’ refusal to leave the bishopric prompted Bishop Nektarios to relocate its offices to the Cultural Centre of the Holy Monastery of Ayios Georgios Kontou.

On Tuesday, June 13, following the conclusion of the Holy Synod, the Synod’s secretary, informed reporters that the Church “authorises Bishop Nektarios of Kition to enforce the provisions outlined in Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Statute, regarding the relocation and rights of the former Bishop of Kition, Chrysostomos.”

Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Church’s statute states that “a deposed hierarch, not deprived of priesthood due to conviction, receives a stipend from the bishopric’s fund, determined accordingly, amounting to half of the current earnings of an active hierarch. In the case of deposition, the Holy Synod has the discretionary power to grant aid up to the aforementioned limit.”

When asked by Phileleftheros about the inclusion of this provision in the statute, the Synod’s secretary responded by explaining that it was added after a case involving a priest convicted of harassing a young woman, who then took her own life.

In such instances, the Synod adopts and accepts the proceedings of the civil court and, by extension, its judgment.

Larnaca District Court ruled last month that former Bishop Chrysostomos was guilty of assaulting a girl who was only 16 years old back in 1981 when he was still in his post.

He got a one-year suspended prison sentence.

