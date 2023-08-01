Controversy escalates over Lebanon repatriation operation amid safety concerns

Trade unions representing members of the police have condemned a recent operation to repatriate migrants from Cyprus to Lebanon over safety concerns.

The unions denounced the conditions in which 73 migrants and 89 officers were transported to the neighbouring country on Saturday.

They argue that the vessel used for the operation, named “Ledra Pride,” is licensed to carry up to 50 people with a crew of four (a total of 54 individuals) and sail within 6 nautical miles from the coastline.

“Isotita” union head Nikos Loizides told Active Radio that the 73 migrants were locked in the cargo hold, while more than 80 police officers were exposed on deck without shelter from the sun or chairs during the approximately 40-hour journey.

He said: “73 migrants were locked in the cargo hold, and 80 policemen were on deck, without shelter, without chairs, on a 40-hour trip under the sun. The rudder broke on Saturday night, and they were going at low speed.”

The police, via Spokesperson Christos Andreou, expressed completely opposing views. Andreou stated that the “Ledra Pride” can transport up to 300 people, based on an exceptional license issued on April 26, 2023. He also mentioned that the boat was accompanied by a coast guard vessel.

Interior Minister Konstantinos Ioannou, relying on the information he received from the police, said that he is not the most competent person to discuss the operation. Nonetheless, he expressed confidence that the necessary security measures were followed.

The Independent Union of Civil Servants (Asdyk), which represents the police force, reacted to the controversy with a statement yesterday, bringing back letters addressed to the Chief of Police, Stelios Papatheodorou, and the then-Minister of Justice, Stefie Drakou, from two years ago. The letters raised concerns about the use of unsuitable vessels in repatriation operations.

In response, Pavlos Tsissios, the Operation Manager of Ledra Ena Shipping CY, the company owning the tugboat, refuted the claims made by Loizides. He asserted that the vessel had been inspected and was seaworthy for international voyages.